Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 43,900 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 633,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,775,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.