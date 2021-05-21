EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Shares of ENS traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.41. 465,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

