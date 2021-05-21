$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.14. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $23.96. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,489. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

