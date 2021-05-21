Round Table Services LLC Invests $241,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

