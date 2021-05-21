Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 335,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,333. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

