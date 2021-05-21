Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

CNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 254,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $961.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

