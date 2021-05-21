Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

NYSE:COTY remained flat at $$8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 178,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,906,680. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

