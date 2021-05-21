Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 188,171 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,204,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $294,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.