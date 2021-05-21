Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 878,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of -609.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

