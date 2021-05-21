Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRTV traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $786.23 million, a P/E ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.