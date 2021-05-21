Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 3,335,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

