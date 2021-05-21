Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 4,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.