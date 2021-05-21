Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.
Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 4,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
