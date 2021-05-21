HeartBout Price Tops $0.0033 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 34% against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $175,849.37 and $6.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00956577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00095571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.29 or 0.08393887 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

