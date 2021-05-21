DPRating Hits Market Cap of $783,396.71 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $783,396.71 and approximately $75,558.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00956577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00095571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.29 or 0.08393887 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.