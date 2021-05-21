Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.30. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $12.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $14.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.06. 22,786,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,496,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

