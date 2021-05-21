Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Walmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 149,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.72.

Walmart stock remained flat at $$142.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,055. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

