Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

PFE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 267,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,616,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

