Coin Artist Price Down 66.3% Over Last 7 Days (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 66.3% lower against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market cap of $904,006.97 and $161,837.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.00938549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.39 or 0.08369767 BTC.

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

