Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 102,959 shares worth $1,673,587. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.