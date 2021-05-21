Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. 81,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

