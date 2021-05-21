Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Issues Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 202,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

