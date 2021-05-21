$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 1,233,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,621,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,770,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

