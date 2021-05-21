Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.92. 439,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,306. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

