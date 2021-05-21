electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 7,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.