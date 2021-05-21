Kleros Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Kleros has a total market cap of $90.45 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

