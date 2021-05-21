GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.
Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 251,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,663. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.