GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.

Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 251,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,663. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.64.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

