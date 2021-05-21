Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report sales of $101.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.78 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $388.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,155 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,330. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.42 million, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

