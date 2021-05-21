Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

