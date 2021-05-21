Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,114,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,338,000 after buying an additional 99,991 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $5,059,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. 91,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

