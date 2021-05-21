Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 194,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.