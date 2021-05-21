Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $91.22 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $91,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO opened at $465.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

