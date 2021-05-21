Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

