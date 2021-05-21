Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,507,006. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

