Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,102 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,137 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,574. The company has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

