Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

COTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 217,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,906,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a focus list rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

