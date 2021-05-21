OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$3.29. 1,340,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,607. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$981.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.97.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.