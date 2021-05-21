Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $51.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

