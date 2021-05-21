EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

EMKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $338.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

