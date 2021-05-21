Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.12

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 3160696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.