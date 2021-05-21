Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

VNQ stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

