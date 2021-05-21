CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.02 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $50.02 million and $6.44 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.62 or 0.00920338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00094871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

