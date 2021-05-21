Elastos (ELA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.80 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00009949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $66.04 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007829 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,104,410 coins and its circulating supply is 19,235,257 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.