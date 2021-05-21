World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
Shares of INT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. 7,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,813. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
About World Fuel Services
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
See Also: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.