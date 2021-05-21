World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Shares of INT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. 7,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,813. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.