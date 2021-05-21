Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 649,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 168,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. 214,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,715,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.