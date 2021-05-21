Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. InterDigital posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

IDCC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,383,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 43,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

