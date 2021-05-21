Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 200.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Waste Management by 20.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,343,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,373,000 after buying an additional 399,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

