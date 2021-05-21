Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 182,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.76. 52,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

