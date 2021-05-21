Round Table Services LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

