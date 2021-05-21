Round Table Services LLC Sells 4,091 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Round Table Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $416.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.88 and a 200 day moving average of $386.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.