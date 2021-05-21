Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Chindata Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

